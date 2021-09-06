BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LABORATORIES IN GERMANY PUBLISH EVIDENCE THAT THERE IS NO VIRUS AND THAT COVID DOSE NOT EXIST
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
836 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
307 views • September 06, 2021
Germs, Bacteria, Fungus & Even Viruses (Which Are Not Viruses But Protein Based Exosomes Whithin Our RNA) Are Everywhere. So-Called Diseases Are Symptoms Of An Underlying Toxicity Within The Cells. So-Called Viruses Are Manufactured Within Our Bodies As A Protection Mechanism Against Over Toxicity....When We Are Overly Toxic Our Bodies Create A Natural Detoxification Process Called A Cold, A Flu, Or Pneumonia To Rid The Body Of These Deadly Toxins. Viruses Are Not Contagious In Any Form. There's plenty of information explaining how we do NOT and can not catch viruses. It's your responsibility as "Adults" to look into this very important information or laugh and continue living in the echo chamber. Companies are more scared of the goverment than Germ theory. Biochemistry debunks Corona. Its the terrain not a germ theory.

Stress, overworking, not being physical, not sleeping, smoking, drinking, eating garbage, drinking garbage, breathing garbage, radiation poisoning and vaccines has nothing to do with it right? Billionaires dont want to be held accountable for poisoning us.

You dont take a fish out of the fish bowl so you can vaccinate it, put a mask on it and tell it to isolate. You take the fish out of the bowl and clean nd face up to the absolute depravity and wickedness of the jews who have created this kill shot, and take the necessary steps to protect humanity from them.
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric compounds tied to sharper memory in early Alzheimer&#8217;s patients

Turmeric compounds tied to sharper memory in early Alzheimer’s patients

Cassie B.
The walking cure: How a simple daily stride can transform your brain and mental health

The walking cure: How a simple daily stride can transform your brain and mental health

Patrick Lewis
Report Lists 11 Nuts and Seeds High in Magnesium

Report Lists 11 Nuts and Seeds High in Magnesium

Iva Greene
Fired FDA drug chief questions mRNA flu shot approved after her ouster

Fired FDA drug chief questions mRNA flu shot approved after her ouster

Cassie B.
The prescription drug chain reaction putting millions at risk

The prescription drug chain reaction putting millions at risk

Ava Grace
Dietary diversity: New study shows any healthy eating plan slows aging

Dietary diversity: New study shows any healthy eating plan slows aging

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy