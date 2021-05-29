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TENS OF THOUSANDS MURDERED FROM THE COVID JAB - THAT'S NOTHING TO WHAT'S COMING THIS FALL
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880 views • May 29, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal who says: If you think I'm lying to you about this Fake Pandemic and Non Approved Covid jab, then please go out and get it to prove me wrong. And if you think you'll be around at this time next year to show me that proof, how'd you like to buy a bridge in London that I have for sale.
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