Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Celebration, Prophetic Word for Rosh Hashanah and More
51 views
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/celebration-prophetic-word-for-rosh-hashanah-and-more/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "It is the week of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Although we are no longer under the Law of Moses, God still speaks during the Jewish holidays.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share a special, powerful prophetic word for Rosh Hashanah and instructions on how to celebrate and be a part of what God is doing in the new season."


Keywords
hollywoodtruthprayersongscelebratesingsdoug addisonspirit connectioninlight connection21st anniversary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket