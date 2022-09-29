Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/celebration-prophetic-word-for-rosh-hashanah-and-more/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "It is the week of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Although we are no longer under the Law of Moses, God still speaks during the Jewish holidays.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share a special, powerful prophetic word for Rosh Hashanah and instructions on how to celebrate and be a part of what God is doing in the new season."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.