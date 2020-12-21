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Victory Brewing Winter Cheers Hazy Wheat Ale 4.0/5
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3 views • December 21, 2020
Another one from Victory for the Christmas/ Winter series. This time it's their hazy wheat ale coming in at 6.7 for the ABV, 20 for the IBUs and the By My Eye SRM is a cloudy golden 22.
A nice Belgian nose w a hint of fruit . Initial hit is rich , sweetens up and thins out quickly. Medium thru the middle , fills the mouth nicely. Dirty on the finish but not unpleasant.
A nice solid choice for the folks who don't like the darker winter brews.
Thanks for stopping by folks.
I hope these help you guys find something to imbibe and bring cheer to your Christmas/Holiday season
Cheers
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
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https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
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A nice Belgian nose w a hint of fruit . Initial hit is rich , sweetens up and thins out quickly. Medium thru the middle , fills the mouth nicely. Dirty on the finish but not unpleasant.
A nice solid choice for the folks who don't like the darker winter brews.
Thanks for stopping by folks.
I hope these help you guys find something to imbibe and bring cheer to your Christmas/Holiday season
Cheers
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
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