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Tranquility Manages Fear
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26 views • September 01, 2020
The Covid 19 plandemic and Black Lives Matter Marches have created
widespread fear and panic to America. Our insecurity and lack of trust
in what we're seeing on TV and on the Internet has challenged our
sanity. There are signs that we are awakening to the fact that it is
time to awaken and take responsibility and defend the USA! We have the
strength of numbers and the heart of a lion. If we listen to our hearts
and join together we can dictate our future...it is time to join
together and rescue our civil rights and defeat those who are
undermining our sovereignty.
widespread fear and panic to America. Our insecurity and lack of trust
in what we're seeing on TV and on the Internet has challenged our
sanity. There are signs that we are awakening to the fact that it is
time to awaken and take responsibility and defend the USA! We have the
strength of numbers and the heart of a lion. If we listen to our hearts
and join together we can dictate our future...it is time to join
together and rescue our civil rights and defeat those who are
undermining our sovereignty.
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