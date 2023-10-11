Create New Account
Soul to Soul Connection With God, The Real Spirituality, How to Connect With God, Holly Spirit – the Spirit of Truth, Is the Truth Painful? Angry With God, Denial of Negative Emotions Within Us
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 21 hours ago

Original:https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

“THE TRUTH COMES TO YOU OFTEN ONLY AFTER YOU’VE EXPERIENCED THE ERROR EMOTIONALLY.”

“AS THE TRUTH ENTERS YOU, IT’S NOT PAINFUL. WHAT’S PAINFUL? RELEASING THE ERROR, THE ERROR LEAVING. THAT’S PAINFUL.”

“MANY OF US BELIEVE THAT THE TRUTH ENTERING US IS THE PAIN. BUT THE TRUTH IS THAT IT’S THE ERROR LEAVING US THAT CREATES THE PAIN. AND THE PAIN AND SUFFERING IS WHEN WE ARE IN ERROR.”

spiritualitypain and sufferingsimplerelationship with godholly spiritdivine love pathsoul conditionthe spirit of truthgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godintellect vs emotionsi want to know everythinghuman soul the real selfsoul to soul connectionall about lovethe real spiritualityconnection with godis truth painfulgods truth not yoursdenial of negative emotions

