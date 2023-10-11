Soul to Soul Connection With God, The Real Spirituality, How to Connect With God, Holly Spirit – the Spirit of Truth, Is the Truth Painful? Angry With God, Denial of Negative Emotions Within Us

Original:https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk
20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2
Cut:
27m09s - 30m42s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“THE TRUTH COMES TO YOU OFTEN ONLY AFTER YOU’VE EXPERIENCED THE ERROR EMOTIONALLY.”
@ 28m44s
“AS THE TRUTH ENTERS YOU, IT’S NOT PAINFUL. WHAT’S PAINFUL? RELEASING THE ERROR, THE ERROR LEAVING. THAT’S PAINFUL.”
@ 29m35s
“MANY OF US BELIEVE THAT THE TRUTH ENTERING US IS THE PAIN. BUT THE TRUTH IS THAT IT’S THE ERROR LEAVING US THAT CREATES THE PAIN. AND THE PAIN AND SUFFERING IS WHEN WE ARE IN ERROR.”
@ 29m51s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.