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Great Awakening Video – We Are Watching a Movie.
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632 views • January 30, 2021
Watch these videos and make up your own mind. “Baseless conspiracy” has been said enough times to make it a catch phrase popular among flocks of sheep who refuse to watch. Little do they know, there’s no escape from the great awakening as they see tyranny play out live on their TV's
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