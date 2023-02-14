Create New Account
The truth is getting bigger than the deception ~ 4th May, 2020
96 views
channel image
FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring
Published Yesterday |

Mirror. Source
THE TRUTH IS GETTING BIGGER THAN THE DECEPTION https://www.facebook.com/mark.steele.940/videos/10225304535820082/


Quote: "GETTING THE INFO OUT IS CRUCIAL KNOW YOUR ADVERSARY IN THIS WAR."

-

60 GHz in schools - its a killer https://is.gd/JyQ1KG Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }


That Virus Test! What you need to know, 80% False Positives and the implications for you if tested! https://is.gd/nkyR9E


The fake narrative is breaking down - Save the children https://is.gd/m5fr1g


Today’s News and some clearing up of your anxieties! The Lords Prayer April 29th https://is.gd/ZUqYP1


May 2018 Fullerton Informer goes on Jeff Rense to talk 5G, wireless, and all the other agendas https://is.gd/BmYiQp


Patent CORONAVIRUS application filed July 23 2015 and granted November 20 2019 https://is.gd/rgVAKQ


As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3


David Noakes on the history of the EU Awake & Aware holidays https://is.gd/5Wqhc5


Newsbreak 37: David Noakes Addresses the Falsehoods Published by the MHRA https://is.gd/dPJAN9


“GcMAF CURES CANCER – Let’s get it in our hospitals now!” https://is.gd/xDQ6cd


Persecution by the socio psychopathic corporatist state https://is.gd/aS1lhq


Check domains http://gcmaf.se & https://www.gcmafplus.com/


A must watch GangStalking is Community Oriented Policing recruiting as young as 8 years old https://is.gd/w8KZLZ


2020 10 on top videos in right column https://is.gd/80GXZw

Keywords
vaccines5gwarfaremilitary weaponsled street light

