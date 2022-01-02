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ELIJAH IS COMING TO EARTH - WATCH
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55 views • January 02, 2022
They began walking down the mountain to rejoin the rest of the disciples, and as they reflect on what they’ve experienced, a question comes to mind
Matt. 17:10 And His disciples asked Him, “Why then do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?”
Matt. 17:11 And He answered and said, “Elijah is coming and will restore all things;
Matt. 17:12 but I say to you that Elijah already came, and they did not recognize him,
but did to him whatever they wished. So also the Son of Man is going to suffer at their
hands.”
Matt. 17:13 Then the disciples understood that He had spoken to them about John the Baptist.
• The two men who appeared besides Jesus in the vision were Moses and Elijah, representing the Law and the Prophets
○ Elijah is unique among prophets in that his life pictures Jesus’ life in
several ways
LESSON 17B: https://youtu.be/4AQ9lOwV_SQ
Matt. 17:10 And His disciples asked Him, “Why then do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?”
Matt. 17:11 And He answered and said, “Elijah is coming and will restore all things;
Matt. 17:12 but I say to you that Elijah already came, and they did not recognize him,
but did to him whatever they wished. So also the Son of Man is going to suffer at their
hands.”
Matt. 17:13 Then the disciples understood that He had spoken to them about John the Baptist.
• The two men who appeared besides Jesus in the vision were Moses and Elijah, representing the Law and the Prophets
○ Elijah is unique among prophets in that his life pictures Jesus’ life in
several ways
LESSON 17B: https://youtu.be/4AQ9lOwV_SQ
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