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Political Magic: How Roosevelt fooled Americans!
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52 views • July 30, 2020
This is the incredible story of how vast numbers of people can be fooled through a bit of trickery. You wouldn’t think that something SO OBVIOUS could be lied about – and yet it was lied about, very successfully!
http://wp.me/p8wSEO-h9
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
http://wp.me/p8wSEO-h9
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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