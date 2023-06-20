America Continues to Anger the Bear 06/20/2023

America continues to anger the Russian Bear by providing depleted Uranium Weapons to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has been working on new weapons based on New Physics, and these weapons would prevent NATO Missiles to leave their Silos. In other news, Russia and the U.S. deployed Nuclear Missiles outside their territory. Lastly, we take a look at an AI pretending to be Jesus and thousands of young people are flocking to it.



00:00 - Uranium Weapons to Ukraine

04:20 - Russia’s New Weapons

08:11 - Putin - “We are Defeating them”

09:24 - Nuclear Weapons Deployed

12:50 - Putin Video

14:23 - 15% of Armored Vehicles Destroyed

16:34 - IRS can Grab Bank Records

18:43 - AI Pretending to be Jesus

21:02 - Investigate Big Pharma

23:13 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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