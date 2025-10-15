© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
😰 🇵🇸 Freed Palestinian prisoner gets emotional revealing the horror of Israeli captivity
Photojournalist Shadi Abu Sido, one of the Palestinian prisoners who were ransomed by Hamas in exchange for the Israeli hostages, revealed the extent of the abuse and mistreatment he and his fellow captives suffered at the hands of Israelis.
💬 “For two years I was starved, I went in starving and came out starving,” said Shadi Abu Sido who was kidnapped by the Israelis during a raid on Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.
The prisoners, he said, suffered all sorts of abuse, humiliation and torture, both physical and psychological, with Israeli jailers telling Palestinian captives ‘We killed your children’ and ‘Gaza is gone'.”
Source @geopolitics prime
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!