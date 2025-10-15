😰 🇵🇸 Freed Palestinian prisoner gets emotional revealing the horror of Israeli captivity



Photojournalist Shadi Abu Sido, one of the Palestinian prisoners who were ransomed by Hamas in exchange for the Israeli hostages, revealed the extent of the abuse and mistreatment he and his fellow captives suffered at the hands of Israelis.



💬 “For two years I was starved, I went in starving and came out starving,” said Shadi Abu Sido who was kidnapped by the Israelis during a raid on Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.



The prisoners, he said, suffered all sorts of abuse, humiliation and torture, both physical and psychological, with Israeli jailers telling Palestinian captives ‘We killed your children’ and ‘Gaza is gone'.”



Source @geopolitics prime

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!