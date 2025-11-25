Large Digamma Symbol Found on Mars Ties Ancient Greece to Mars

One of the most unexpected findings that I came across on the surface of Mars was a large structure that resembled the lower case letter “f ”. This was found on the western edge of a crater located in the Isidis Planitia which is a plane about 1500 km in diameter located north of the Hellas Basin and west of Elysium Mons. The “f” shape is not quite like the modern Latin-script letter “f”. The bottom of the letter is curved to the left and has a filled circle placed at its end. It most closely resembles the lower case digamma symbol of the modern Greek alphabet. The earliest upper case form of the digamma symbol was introduced into the archaic Greek alphabet around 800 BC as the 6 th letter of the alphabet. Variants of the digamma symbol were used to represent the number 6 as well as the 6 th letter of the alphabet.

Just west of the digamma symbol, there is a square root sign in the landscape. The presence of the square root sign close to the digamma symbol suggests that it was intended to create the numerical representation of the value for the square root of 6. Very likely this was a short form for √2 x √3 since the √6 is equal to the √2 times the √3.

The perimeter of the crater just to the east of the digamma symbol is very well fit to a decagon, a regular polygon with 10 equal sides. When I measured the bearing angles of the sides of the decagon, I found that they were perfect integers having values of 18°, 54° and 90°.

The presence of a digamma symbol on Mars implies that the early Greeks were somehow connected to Mars. This is not the only connection of the planet Earth to a Martian civilization. I have found that the megalithic yard, which was found by Alexander Thom to have been used as the standard of measurement for the megalithic sites in Stonehenge and other megalithic sites in the British Isles and Brittany, has the same value as the Martian Meter. I determined that the Martian Meter has the value of 0.829148 terrestrial meters. The 8 concentric circles of Stonehenge give credible fits to diameters which are integer multiples of the Martin meter. This is reported in my video entitled: “Huge Discovery! Stonehenge Uses Sacred Geometry to Harmonize With the Cosmos”.

My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

My previous videos on Mars can be found on my Brighteon channel at: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi

My books on Martian topography are:

Intelligent Mars I: Sacred Geometry of the Mountains. Did Da Vinci Know?

Intelligent Mars II: Code of the Craters.

Intelligent Mars III: Aum and the Architect.

Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man Hides a Pentagram and a Serpent God. Basic Model Copied From Mars?

Author: Arthur Raymond Beaubien