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Whistleblower Karen Kingston On Medical Killing Fields & Transhumanism
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232 views • February 18, 2022
Mel & Pharma Analyst Whistleblower Karen Kingston On Medical Killing Fields & Transhumanism
Mel is pleased to have her friend Karen Kingston back, a former Pfizer employee and analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries share some of her shocking research on the medical industrial complex and their ultimate eugenics goals. Demons are everywhere but we the people are awake and do not consent. God Wins!
Follow The Grand Jury Crimes Against Humanity Mock Trial Dr. & Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich
https://www.grand-jury.net
Getting educated, activated and getting in the fight is critical for each and every constitutionally minded, god, country & family loving human on earth. One way to activate is to join us on The Reawaken America Tour. We encourage you all to show up at any patriot event and also to support all constitutional, freedom loving candidates & patriots in our collective mission to retake our country and way of life. Together we are unstoppable!
God Wins But We The People Need To Do Our Part!
Find us and subscribe at www.themelkshow.com
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
It's going to be a great year and definitely a year to get and be involved in taking back our world.
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!
If you value our work and have extra resources, please consider helping to support the show.
The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/
Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/
Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.
Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!
Canton, OH February 18-19 (Reawaken America Tour)
San Diego, CA March 11-12 (Reawaken America Tour)
Redmond, OR - April 1-2 (Reawaken America Tour)
Greer, South Carolina - May 13 - 14 (Reawaken America Tour)
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
RE:AWAKENING The Movie is Here!
https://reawakeningseries.com
Use code MELK
Website (Main Coms Hub)
www.TheMelKShow.com
Video Platform - Subscription
https://www.themelkshow.tv
Bitchute (Video) - Melk.News/Bitchute
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Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show
https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow
Gab (Social Media)
https://gab.com/MelKShow
GETTR (Social Media)
https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow
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https://themelkshow.podbean.com/
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The Mel K Show Group - https://t.me/themelkshow
The Mel K Show Channel - https://t.me/themelkshowchannel
The Mel K Show Mailing Address
1040 First Avenue #367
New York, NY 10022
If you are interested to explore investing in precious metals please contact below and mention MelK for special offers:
https://bit.ly/BeverlyHillsPreciousMetals
Andrew Sorchini telephone 866-346-5325
Beverly Hills Precious Metals Website www.BH-PM.com
Tell Him Mel K Sent You!
Support Patriots With MyPillow
Go to www.MyPillow.com Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show
Mel K Superfoods
www.MelKSuperfoods.com
HempWorx
The #1 selling CBD brand.
https://bit.ly/MDC-HempWorx
https://themelkshow.com/my-daily-choice/
Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocal - Z-Stack Life
https://zstacklife.com/MelK
EMP Shield
EMP Shield is designed to protect an entire home from lightning, solar flare (coronal mass ejection), power surges, and an electromagnetic pulse. Use promo code MelK
https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=melk
Mantra Essential Oils
Highest quality essential oils and essential oil blends.
https://bit.ly/MDC-Mantra-Essential-Oils
My Daily Sprays
Portable easy to use sprays made with only the best clinically proven ingredients that support healthy daily activity, including superfruits and natural antioxidants.
https://bit.ly/MDC-My-Daily-Sprays
Great Offers on Satellite Phones
www.melkphone.com
Take care of your health with Dr. Mark Sherwood and his team at Functional Medical Institute
www.Sherwood.tv/melk – download the free e-book to de
Mel is pleased to have her friend Karen Kingston back, a former Pfizer employee and analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries share some of her shocking research on the medical industrial complex and their ultimate eugenics goals. Demons are everywhere but we the people are awake and do not consent. God Wins!
Follow The Grand Jury Crimes Against Humanity Mock Trial Dr. & Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich
https://www.grand-jury.net
Getting educated, activated and getting in the fight is critical for each and every constitutionally minded, god, country & family loving human on earth. One way to activate is to join us on The Reawaken America Tour. We encourage you all to show up at any patriot event and also to support all constitutional, freedom loving candidates & patriots in our collective mission to retake our country and way of life. Together we are unstoppable!
God Wins But We The People Need To Do Our Part!
Find us and subscribe at www.themelkshow.com
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
It's going to be a great year and definitely a year to get and be involved in taking back our world.
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!
If you value our work and have extra resources, please consider helping to support the show.
The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/
Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/
Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.
Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!
Canton, OH February 18-19 (Reawaken America Tour)
San Diego, CA March 11-12 (Reawaken America Tour)
Redmond, OR - April 1-2 (Reawaken America Tour)
Greer, South Carolina - May 13 - 14 (Reawaken America Tour)
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
RE:AWAKENING The Movie is Here!
https://reawakeningseries.com
Use code MELK
Website (Main Coms Hub)
www.TheMelKShow.com
Video Platform - Subscription
https://www.themelkshow.tv
Bitchute (Video) - Melk.News/Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/
Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show
https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow
Gab (Social Media)
https://gab.com/MelKShow
GETTR (Social Media)
https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow
Podbean (Podcast)
https://themelkshow.podbean.com/
Telegram (Social App)
The Mel K Show Group - https://t.me/themelkshow
The Mel K Show Channel - https://t.me/themelkshowchannel
The Mel K Show Mailing Address
1040 First Avenue #367
New York, NY 10022
If you are interested to explore investing in precious metals please contact below and mention MelK for special offers:
https://bit.ly/BeverlyHillsPreciousMetals
Andrew Sorchini telephone 866-346-5325
Beverly Hills Precious Metals Website www.BH-PM.com
Tell Him Mel K Sent You!
Support Patriots With MyPillow
Go to www.MyPillow.com Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show
Mel K Superfoods
www.MelKSuperfoods.com
HempWorx
The #1 selling CBD brand.
https://bit.ly/MDC-HempWorx
https://themelkshow.com/my-daily-choice/
Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocal - Z-Stack Life
https://zstacklife.com/MelK
EMP Shield
EMP Shield is designed to protect an entire home from lightning, solar flare (coronal mass ejection), power surges, and an electromagnetic pulse. Use promo code MelK
https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=melk
Mantra Essential Oils
Highest quality essential oils and essential oil blends.
https://bit.ly/MDC-Mantra-Essential-Oils
My Daily Sprays
Portable easy to use sprays made with only the best clinically proven ingredients that support healthy daily activity, including superfruits and natural antioxidants.
https://bit.ly/MDC-My-Daily-Sprays
Great Offers on Satellite Phones
www.melkphone.com
Take care of your health with Dr. Mark Sherwood and his team at Functional Medical Institute
www.Sherwood.tv/melk – download the free e-book to de
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