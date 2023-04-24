Poisons are quietly included in food, water, air, medicines and household, automotive and workplace products. These toxins accumulate in the body and must be removed for better health.

Advanced detoxification seeks to counter the bioweapon spike proteins and nano-technology we all have, as well as decalcifying the pineal gland.



~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com

~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com



