From Lies to Liberation: The Abortion Industry’s Greatest Whistleblower | Part 3

The newest episode of Deep Dives dives headfirst into the ugly truth behind America’s abortion empire—and the redemption story of Dr. Bernard Nathanson, the man who helped legalize abortion before turning pro-life after a scientific revelation.





Terry Blakely shares her undercover mission at a pro-abortion fundraiser, the carcinogenic dangers of birth control, and how Margaret Sanger’s racist eugenics agenda still thrives today.





Learn why siblings of aborted children sense the loss, how pronouns fuel gender ideology, and why restoring the family unit is the only way to defeat the globalist depopulation scheme. This isn’t just a battle for lives—it’s a war for the soul of humanity.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/