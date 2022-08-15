Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Eternal Life

VA #103 Creator's Perspective on Eternal Life 2-26-21 Description: How can we truly understand what it means to have an eternal soul? What does the famous quote: “I think, therefore I am” prove about humanity? How can we balance quantity versus quality in how we spend our lives? Why is there fear associated with the possibility of an eternal existence? What are the pitfalls we need to avoid in using our time? Why do atheists still struggle with dismissing the concept of eternity? Creator explains why even with the promise of eternity, time is of the essence for humanity to achieve its current divine mission, and what each one of us must do now. Join us! Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/ Keywords: spirituality, prayer, healing, channeling, God, divine wisdom, self-help, Karl Mollison