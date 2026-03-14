Video of the detention by Sweden of the tanker Sea Owl I under the flag of the Comoros Islands, which, as stated, was associated with Russia.

Adding:

❗️An attack on Serbia is being prepared — Serbian President Vucic

Vucic accused Albania, Croatia, and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo of "preparing an attack on Serbia"

"They are forming an alliance to attack us. They are waiting for the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Europe, as well as the moment when a larger war will break out in the Middle East. They are waiting for global chaos to allow them to do this," he added.

Adding: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel addressed the nation and announced that Havana is officially negotiating with the United States.

In the coming days, the Cuban authorities will release 51 political prisoners.