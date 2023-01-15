Create New Account
Gear Review: Flipped Tools OTF 5/5*
Beer and Gear
Published Yesterday

Today we're looking at a new piece for the collection. A unique bottle opener thats pretty cool and actually works ! Flipped Tools made this an offering on kickstarter and it popped up in my suggestions. Since I collect bottle openers I grabbed a 2 pack. She runs $20 CA ( Canadian I'm assuming) and I've been using it for about a month now. She opens and closes silky smooth, the tooth grabs caps well and lets face it it's pretty damn bad ass. Would I recommend this? I like it and it functions well so I give it the #beerandgear stamp of zythophile approval. Link: https://www.flippedtools.com/ Thanks for watching and don't forget to subscribe. Big 3 E. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

