Gear Review: Flipped Tools OTF 5/5*

Today we're looking at a new piece for the collection. A unique bottle opener thats pretty cool and actually works !
Flipped Tools made this an offering on kickstarter and it popped up in my suggestions. Since I collect bottle openers I grabbed a 2 pack. She runs $20 CA ( Canadian I'm assuming) and I've been using it for about a month now. She opens and closes silky smooth, the tooth grabs caps well and lets face it it's pretty damn bad ass.
Would I recommend this? I like it and it functions well so I give it the #beerandgear stamp of zythophile approval.
Link: https://www.flippedtools.com/
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
