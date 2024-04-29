Trusting God in Difficult Times | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Where is God? Yes, you want to Trust God, but how do you trust Him when the answers seem to be delayed, or when you don't understand what He is doing? How do you trust Him when you're shocked, confused, dismayed, or broken hearted? God told us in these end days there will be difficult times. The last thing that you and I want to hear someone say is, “be still and know that He is God” right in the middle of the biggest mess you ever been in your life, right in the middle of the biggest hurt that's ever happened to you, and the biggest trouble, the biggest challenges. God continually looks for our trust in Him. Let us hear, believe and understand that the Shepherd is leading us and is always a present help in difficult times. To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/oa454ZjnVBs?si=MszheaiMnH1oOE1m . Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m. "Thank you for watching and listening on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, and following us on your favorite Podcast channels"