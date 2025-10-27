BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wind Turbine near Kramatorsk destroyed by kamikaze drone strike
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
29 views • 1 day ago

At least the third wind turbine near Kramatorsk has already been destroyed by kamikaze drone strikes. In one of the videos, a rare VM-35 drone is seen hitting it.

It is reported that the enemy was installing their surveillance and communication equipment on the wind turbines, but it is also possible that there is a dual purpose here - to additionally eliminate another source of electricity generation.

Adding:

Russian Armed Forces soldiers with a flag on the northeastern outskirts of Kurilovka.

This village is the gateway to the neighboring Kovsharovka and Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, which is already the flank of Kupyansk, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces already have very serious defensive problems.

The battles for Kurilovka mean that now the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping east of the Oskol river is under a serious threat of being split, and prospectively cut off from Kupyansk.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
