BEWARE The DOJ is now an ENFORCEMENT ARM for Democrats

Glenn Beck





Oct 6, 2022 The FBI recently charged multiple participants of a peaceful protest at an abortion facility in Tennessee. The pro-lifers originally were given a misdemeanor by local police…but that drastically escalated when the FBI got a hold of the story. Glenn explains how this story — plus other recent examples — show that the DOJ cannot be trusted. The DOJ has ‘become an enforcement arm of the Democratic Party,’ Glenn says, and there WILL be more arrests. But we must continue to peacefully stand. Because not only are there more people on our side, Glenn says, but even the ‘heavens are engaged' as well.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvVATW6wRlg



