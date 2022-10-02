ISMAEL GREAT INTERVIEW 🎙 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐉𝐅𝐊𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐒

ISMAEL GREAT INTERVIEW 🎙 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 😎 𝐉𝐅𝐊'𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐒 - 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐐!!!





🎙️😎https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ismael+perez+channel





Draw N&T: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Fj-xOuFLk1iC1Jq3m3FKg





Ismael GREAT INTERVIEW : 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆: 𝐉𝐅𝐊'𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓!!! 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐐𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐍!!!





We do not fully own the entire video above. If you have questions about copyright please contact me via email: [email protected]





I respect your decision !!!





This video did not mean to harm anyone or any companies, is made under the intentions of fair use of educational purposes to only teach the viewer.

------------------------------------------

Copyright Disclaimer!

Title 17, US Code (Sections 107-118 of the copyright law, Act 1976): All media in this video is used for purpose of review & commentary under terms of fair use. All footage, & images used belong to their respective companies. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.





#perezinterview #ismaelperezinterview #ismaelperez #themysticarts #astrology #tarot #divinefeminine #spiritualawakening

#soulfam #starseed





Pinned by Draw N&T

Draw N&T

1 day ago

My youtube channel is now in trouble, every next video of the ERVIEW will upload to the lower channel, please take a look, thank you!

We'll try to fix it and upload the video from the official channel after 7, thank you, I love you!

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo5RbVkwnLIsdt6xt30oQ8A