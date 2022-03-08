X22 REPORT FINANCIAL- Promises Made, Promises Kept, [CB]/[DS] Trapped In The Narrative

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The [DS]/[CB] fell right into the patriots trap, fuel prices are moving up, they thought they would be able to use this to convince the people that is the perfect time for the green new deal, it is backfiring. They are trapped in their narrative. We are witnessing the destruction of the great reset/green new deal.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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