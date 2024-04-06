Steve Bannon War Room | Richard Grenell Responds To The Guardian Hit Piece: “The Truth Is Not Even Close To Being Written”





If you want to understand just how the DC media lies by omitting the truth, watch this 3 minute explanation.





I give you an exact situation of what Beth Reinhard did. She knew the truth and yet purposefully deceived the public. She’s trapped in a far Left echo chamber and isn’t willing to embrace the truth.





It’s truly an evil and purposeful lie.





Ric Grenell

https://x.com/RichardGrenell/status/1776613102018269476