Steve Bannon War Room | Richard Grenell Responds To The Guardian Hit Piece: “The Truth Is Not Even Close To Being Written”
If you want to understand just how the DC media lies by omitting the truth, watch this 3 minute explanation.
I give you an exact situation of what Beth Reinhard did. She knew the truth and yet purposefully deceived the public. She’s trapped in a far Left echo chamber and isn’t willing to embrace the truth.
It’s truly an evil and purposeful lie.
Ric Grenell
