Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Richard Grenell Responds To The Guardian Hit Piece: “The Truth Is Not Even Close To Being Written”
channel image
GalacticStorm
2230 Subscribers
Shop now
43 views
Published 15 hours ago

Steve Bannon War Room | Richard Grenell Responds To The Guardian Hit Piece: “The Truth Is Not Even Close To Being Written”


If you want to understand just how the DC media lies by omitting the truth, watch this 3 minute explanation.


I give you an exact situation of what Beth Reinhard did. She knew the truth and yet purposefully deceived the public. She’s trapped in a far Left echo chamber and isn’t willing to embrace the truth.


It’s truly an evil and purposeful lie.


Ric Grenell

https://x.com/RichardGrenell/status/1776613102018269476

Keywords
war roomsteve bannonric grenelllegacy media lies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket