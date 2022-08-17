8-17-2022 'Honesty' cannot be confused with truth...All we need is the facts

Episode 86





We are seeing a big push for truth and transparency, which is what we need…facts.

This cannot be confused with honesty....Honesty is ALWAYS subjective. The deep state are working hard to hide facts, and keep us in the dark. Transparency is the only way forwards.





Watch the SGT Report here with Sarah Westall:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fAUgQym7pi9y/





Watch the Mike Adams situation update I mentioned here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s5VH9ewn4R3T/





Gregg Phillips and Patel Patriot, post PIT here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eBcOA9kSKAul/





Devolution power hour PIT insights here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6U3xk7MrpvTr/







