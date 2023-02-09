Russia, Robots & Food Shortage

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Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
Feb 9, 2023
Today we see that Putin is mobilizing 200,000 troops for a new invasion to topple Ukraine. The WHO says governments need to have treatments available for citizens exposed to radiation. Why in the world would the WHO do that? Are they expecting a Nuclear War soon? Then we also look at a Terminator-Style robot. Scientists have created a “liquid metal”.
00:00 - 50,000 Hens Killed
03:29 - 30,000L of Milk Dumped Video
08:05 - Russia (War is Upon the World)
10:15 - Putin sends 200,000 Troops for new Invasion
14:24 - Advanced Robots
18:12 - Robot Video
18:30 - Active Prophecies
23:50 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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