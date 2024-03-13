Create New Account
3 Israeli police officers were stabbed and seriously injured by a Palestinian in Bethlehem this morning in retaliation for the murder of 3 men during a raid last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

3 Israeli police officers were stabbed and seriously injured by a Palestinian in Bethlehem this morning in retaliation for the murder of 3 men during a raid last night.

Oops sorry, I didn't upload the same video that I had already changed the dimension to fit. I grabbed the wrong one. But, it's at least a wider view of only cars and trucks at the Check Point. Image used was from another video that was too short, not even 6 seconds.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

