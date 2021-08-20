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Israel, Dr. Kobi Haviv: 95% of the severe patients are vaccinated
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261 views • August 20, 2021
"95% of the severe patients are vaccinated".
"85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people."
"We are opening more and more COVID wards."
"The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out"
Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13
@newsisrael13
"85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people."
"We are opening more and more COVID wards."
"The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out"
Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13
@newsisrael13
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