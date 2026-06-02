Olympia’s $8.6M Skylights While Flood Victims Wait for Aid? | Left Coast News

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Washington state is spending $8.6 million restoring Capitol skylights while millions in flood relief funds remain largely undistributed months after devastating flooding. In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the Capitol restoration project, the flood aid bottleneck, FEMA complications, fraud concerns, and why many Washington residents are questioning Olympia’s priorities.
#WashingtonState #Olympia #BobFerguson #FloodRelief #WashingtonFloods #Politics #GovernmentWaste #TaxpayerMoney #CapitolBuilding #LeftCoastNews #FEMA #PublicAccountability #WashingtonPolitics #EmergencyManagement #Infrastructure
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