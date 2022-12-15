MARK MALLETT: WOKE VERSUS AWAKE! THE PROPHETIC MASS DENIAL OF TRUTH!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Dec 14, 2022

We are living today through a remarkable fulfillment of Sacred Scripture, particularly in the form of a mass denial of truth.

How to stay awake — not woke. Read Woke vs Awake by Mark Mallett at The Now Word.

Article: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/woke-vs-awake/





