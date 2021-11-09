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Real Story, Ortega Wins 4th Presidency in Nicaragua. What BS From the USA, Pure Meddling and Propaganda
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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Real Story, Ortega Wins 4th Presidency in Nicaragua. What BS From the USA, Pure Meddling and Propaganda

Ortega Wins 4th Presidency in Nicaragua; Does the US want a Coup?
https://youtu.be/_akT5Vyxi4Q

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega won his fourth presidential election. While Ortega and his supporters are celebrating the victory, the US and EU leaders are criticizing his win, dubbing the elections unfair. Independent journalist Ashlee Banks has the story. Then, journalist for The Grayzone News Ben Norton shares his perspective as a journalist living in Nicaragua.

#TheGrayzone
US govt-backed social media companies meddle in Nicaragua's elections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gv3dj7iqPjw


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