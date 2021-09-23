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Sky News admet qu'Anthony FAUCI a bien financé plus de soixante projets à Wuhan
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32 views • September 23, 2021
La chaine Sky News admet que Anthony FAUCI a bien financé plus de soixante projets de l’institut de virologie de Wuhan, notamment des recherches sur les gains de fonction des coronavirus en partenariat avec l’armée chinoise.
La vérité commence à sortir !! 😁
Via: stratégie du choc
Écoutez ce qu'elle dit !
Source vidéo : HocineLeDZ
https://rumble.com/vmuxnd-sky-news-admet-quanthony-fauci-a-bien-financ-plus-de-soixante-projets-wuhan.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
La vérité commence à sortir !! 😁
Via: stratégie du choc
Écoutez ce qu'elle dit !
Source vidéo : HocineLeDZ
https://rumble.com/vmuxnd-sky-news-admet-quanthony-fauci-a-bien-financ-plus-de-soixante-projets-wuhan.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
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