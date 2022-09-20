A small talk about the metaverse, CERN, frankenfood and a song from the Eagles
This metaverse is a trap; lest satan should get an advantage of us, for we are not ignorant of his devices.
Hotel California lyrics
"....we are all just prisoners here, of our own devices"
"...you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave"
There comes a time man will seek death and shall not find it. Like Dante's Hell, over and over the same horrorstory with no end.
Abolish the orgasm???? To be continued.....😉
Keywords
satanmatrixpredictive programmingsongssacrificescernfrankenfooddevicesprisonersmetaversechitins
