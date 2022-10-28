Dr. Jane Ruby: Boosters Turning Environment Into a Kill Zone

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On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, the bivalent shot is a new level of danger, more toxins, possibly more than two mRNA codes and the facts about Self Spreading Vaccines developed and run by Gates funded Johns Hopkins University and its demons, like Lauren Gardner, the JHU snake that developed the propaganda dashboard that manipulated the public to maintain fear, control, & tyranny.