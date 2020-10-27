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Mercury Retrograde in Libra October 27 to November 3, 2020 EXTENDED VERSION
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21 views • October 27, 2020
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Mercury has been Retrograde in Scorpio since October 13, 2020 and now Mercury Retrograde slips back into Libra for a few days from October 27, 2020 to November 3, 2020. Written Articles...
Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio October 13 to October 27, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
Mercury Retrograde in Libra October 27 to November 3, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/26/mercury-retrograde-in-libra-october-27-november-3-2020/
Venus in Libra October 27, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/27/venus-in-libra/
Full Moon in Taurus October 31, 2020 Blue Moon ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/19/full-moon-in-taurus-october-31-2020-blue-moon/
#october2020 #mercuryretrograde #election
Mercury has been Retrograde in Scorpio since October 13, 2020 and now Mercury Retrograde slips back into Libra for a few days from October 27, 2020 to November 3, 2020. Written Articles...
Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio October 13 to October 27, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
Mercury Retrograde in Libra October 27 to November 3, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/26/mercury-retrograde-in-libra-october-27-november-3-2020/
Venus in Libra October 27, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/27/venus-in-libra/
Full Moon in Taurus October 31, 2020 Blue Moon ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/19/full-moon-in-taurus-october-31-2020-blue-moon/
#october2020 #mercuryretrograde #election
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