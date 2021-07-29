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Elul Bridegroom & Bride Prophesies
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24 views • July 29, 2021
Elul is the sixth month in the biblical calendar, a time when the King meets his beloved in the harvest field. The Book of Ruth prophesies this of today. Jeremiah 33:11 calls this interaction the voice or song of the bridegroom and of the bride. Limitless Realms' and Salem Media San Diego's Caz Taylor delivers an impromptu "song of the Lord" introducing the Book of Ruth characters and today's prophetic outcome.
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