What Are Your Thoughts About Pro-Life Women? | Face To Face w/ Lisa Reynolds
Published Wednesday |

In this video we head to the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. to talk to people about women that supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade. For those that disagree with that idea, I bring them face to face with Lisa Reynolds to talk about it.

Follow Lisa on Twitter!!! https://twitter.com/Lisaelizabeth?s=20&t=kUldJB4IIYQ6-I15bC7heA

Sources:

6:55 - 36 couples waiting to adopt:
https://www.lifenews.com/2012/07/09/thirty-six-couples-wait-for-every-one-baby-who-is-adopted/

Additional information: https://www.liveaction.org/news//abortion-vs-adoption-why-so-many-choose-the-first-and-what-we-can-do/

