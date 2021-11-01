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'I consider it murder!': A grieving father cries out to warn other parents about COVID vaccine
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220 views • November 01, 2021
Ernesto Ramirez has journeyed from McAllen, Texas to Washington, D.C. to share his pain and suffering with others harmed by the COVID vaccine and to bring attention to the national scandal of a massive government coverup of the tens of thousands of deaths and injuries resulting from the vaccine.
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