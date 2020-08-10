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Tactical P.E. Video Lesson The Muscle Clean and How This Neighborhood Cleaned Antifa Out Quickly
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317 views • August 10, 2020
It's unfortunate Athletes and Warriors that these actions from citizens are necessary. But the fight for our freedom from anarchists and Marxists has come to the suburbs.
It's no surprise that theses patriots fought back and this, even though violent, may be a tutorial on how to deal with these rioters when they come.
It's my prayer that retaliation like this will break the resolve of groups like antifa/blm, and they will find truly more peaceful means to get their points across.
To help you prepare for any potential physical clash, enjoy learning this unique and powerful dumbbell move to help you develop the explosive power.
Part 1:
Ignite muscle and blast calories with this wrist-friendly move.
Part 2:
Suburban Patriots Chase Antifa Out of Neighborhood (Ft. Collins, CO) Protests/Antifa Fails 2020)
Easily the most satisfying thing I've seen today. Antifa and the far-left have no place going into the suburbs! Seeing them being the ones being forced to go away this time is very satisfying. This isn't Seattle or Portland!
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
It's no surprise that theses patriots fought back and this, even though violent, may be a tutorial on how to deal with these rioters when they come.
It's my prayer that retaliation like this will break the resolve of groups like antifa/blm, and they will find truly more peaceful means to get their points across.
To help you prepare for any potential physical clash, enjoy learning this unique and powerful dumbbell move to help you develop the explosive power.
Part 1:
Ignite muscle and blast calories with this wrist-friendly move.
Part 2:
Suburban Patriots Chase Antifa Out of Neighborhood (Ft. Collins, CO) Protests/Antifa Fails 2020)
Easily the most satisfying thing I've seen today. Antifa and the far-left have no place going into the suburbs! Seeing them being the ones being forced to go away this time is very satisfying. This isn't Seattle or Portland!
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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