BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lyman Direction - Chronicle of Battles - September 24, 2022, map, music, text.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • September 25, 2022

Lyman Direction

Chronicle of Battles, September 24, 2022


▪️ Ukrainian Сommand is trying to develop an offensive on the eastern bank of Oskil River. They deploy all reserves in order to squeeze the Russian Armed Forces' defences to reach the operational space.


▪️After occupying Oskil and Rubtsi in the previous days, AFU advance toward Makiivka with the goal of encircling the Russian grouping in Lyman from the north and reaching Kreminna in LPR.


▪️ Heavy fighting is taking place near Ridkodub. Despite the attack of the numerically superior enemy, units of Russian Armed Forces’ 20th Army are holding back attacks and in some areas are turning to counteroffensive.


▪️Due to the lack of a solid equipped defence line, AFU mobile groups try to penetrate into the rear of the Russian forces through the fields near Karpivka. Russian Armed Forces' special forces units engage in fighting with them.


▪️ Lyman is still under Russian Armed Forces’ control. The garrison withstood the attacks, and AFU attempts to bypass the town from the east near Yampil failed.


▪️The most difficult situation is north of Ridkodub. The enemy took advantage of its numerical superiority and lack of solid defence and reached the operational space advancing in the direction of the Svatove-Borova road.


▪️Russian Armed Forces deploy reserves in order to hold back AFU units, slow down their advance and stabilize the front buying time to create a solid defence and prepare for a counteroffensive.

---

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy