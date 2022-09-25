Lyman Direction - Chronicle of Battles - September 24, 2022, map, music, text.

Lyman Direction

Chronicle of Battles, September 24, 2022





▪️ Ukrainian Сommand is trying to develop an offensive on the eastern bank of Oskil River. They deploy all reserves in order to squeeze the Russian Armed Forces' defences to reach the operational space.





▪️After occupying Oskil and Rubtsi in the previous days, AFU advance toward Makiivka with the goal of encircling the Russian grouping in Lyman from the north and reaching Kreminna in LPR.





▪️ Heavy fighting is taking place near Ridkodub. Despite the attack of the numerically superior enemy, units of Russian Armed Forces’ 20th Army are holding back attacks and in some areas are turning to counteroffensive.





▪️Due to the lack of a solid equipped defence line, AFU mobile groups try to penetrate into the rear of the Russian forces through the fields near Karpivka. Russian Armed Forces' special forces units engage in fighting with them.





▪️ Lyman is still under Russian Armed Forces’ control. The garrison withstood the attacks, and AFU attempts to bypass the town from the east near Yampil failed.





▪️The most difficult situation is north of Ridkodub. The enemy took advantage of its numerical superiority and lack of solid defence and reached the operational space advancing in the direction of the Svatove-Borova road.





▪️Russian Armed Forces deploy reserves in order to hold back AFU units, slow down their advance and stabilize the front buying time to create a solid defence and prepare for a counteroffensive.

---

