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The COVID-19 Lockdown: Economic & Social Impacts - Peter Koenig - The Global Research Report (MIRRORED)
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126 views • July 17, 2020
The COVID-19 Lockdown: Economic & Social Impacts - Peter Koenig - The Global Research Report (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel GlobalResearchTV at:-
https://youtu.be/1a7J-Nz7jV0
The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to trigger the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.
Michel Chossudovsky interviews Economist and Geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig on the Global Research Report.
“Imagine, you are living in a world that you are told is a democracy – and you may even believe it – but in fact your life and fate is in the hands of a few ultra-rich, ultra-powerful and ultra-inhuman oligarchs. They may be called Deep State, or simply the Beast, or anything else obscure or untraceable – it doesn’t matter. They are less than the 0.0001%.” (Peter Koenig, July 2020)
Mirrored from You Tube channel GlobalResearchTV at:-
https://youtu.be/1a7J-Nz7jV0
The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to trigger the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.
Michel Chossudovsky interviews Economist and Geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig on the Global Research Report.
“Imagine, you are living in a world that you are told is a democracy – and you may even believe it – but in fact your life and fate is in the hands of a few ultra-rich, ultra-powerful and ultra-inhuman oligarchs. They may be called Deep State, or simply the Beast, or anything else obscure or untraceable – it doesn’t matter. They are less than the 0.0001%.” (Peter Koenig, July 2020)
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