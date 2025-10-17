BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Maduro: 'This is IMMORALITY' - US COVERT coups in Latin America over last 70 years
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1326 followers
38 views • 22 hours ago

Maduro: 'This is IMMORALITY'

Venezuelan Prez rattles off US COVERT coups in Latin America over last 70 years 

Earlier, CIA was publicly authorized to operate in Venezuela

Footage from Tabzlive

Adding: They have just found large quantities of gold in Venezuela, and we already know the US wants the oil.

Adding:  US strikes another vessel in Caribbean — survivors reported

The US military carried out a strike against another “suspected drug vessel” in the Caribbean, and for the first time, some crew members reportedly survived, a US official told Reuters. The official gave no further details, and the Pentagon has not yet commented.

According to Reuters, earlier US strikes on “suspected drug boats” off Venezuela killed at least 27 people, raising concerns among some legal experts and Democratic lawmakers over whether the actions comply with the laws of war.

The operations come amid a broader US military buildup in the Caribbean, involving guided-missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine, and around 6,500 troops. On Wednesday, President Trump also disclosed that he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela.

politicseventscurrent
