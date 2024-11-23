Trending Politics - Geraldo, Chicks On Right: Democrats, Wendy Bell: Immunity, Bob Lazar: Hydrogen | EP1391 - Highlights Begin 11/23/2024 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v5scqhh-ep1391.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Trending Politics - Geraldo Rivera Stuns CNN Host With Comments On Dan Bongino's Fitness To Lead USSS

https://rumble.com/embed/v5pum1w/?pub=2trvx





***

Chicks On The Right 11/23 - Democrats Still Can't Deal With Trump's Landslide Win

https://rumble.com/embed/v5pu3a2/?pub=2trvx





*** 108:14

Wendy Bell Radio 11/22 - MAYORKAS WANTS IMMUNITY

https://rumble.com/embed/v5pok4w/?pub=2trvx





***

Bob Lazar converted his Corvette to run on Hydrogen

https://rumble.com/embed/v5q2ohq/?pub=2trvx





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



