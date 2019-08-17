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FOLLOW THE MONEY: Public School
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65 views • August 17, 2019
FOLLOW THE MONEY: Public School a reallygraceful documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5dUt-AiblE
reallygraceful Published on Oct 16, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
In this mini-documentary about public school funding, I discuss the history of compulsory schooling, the corporations who have channeled billions of dollars into the public school system under the guise of philanthropy, and how that philanthropy has influenced legislation that's resulted in a government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5dUt-AiblE
reallygraceful Published on Oct 16, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
In this mini-documentary about public school funding, I discuss the history of compulsory schooling, the corporations who have channeled billions of dollars into the public school system under the guise of philanthropy, and how that philanthropy has influenced legislation that's resulted in a government
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