© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Steyn reacts to Bernie winning New Hampshire primary
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • February 13, 2020
The Nevada Democratic Party was slated to use an app built by the same company who built the app for the Iowa caucus, but now will be using an undefined ‘iPad tool’ to help them tabulate votes; reaction and analysis from columnist Mark Steyn.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.