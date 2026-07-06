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Will You Bow Down to Their Idols?
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
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7/5/2026

Daniel 3:1-6 Will You Bow Down To Their Idols?

Intro: Nephilim, Fallen ones, Rephaim terrible ones….are giants…literal.  “im” means “ones.”  Nephilim before the flood and Rephaim after the flood.  An Idol is a Terephim means disgraceful ones.   An Idol is usually made of wood or stone and represents a false god.  But we have many idols today.  Actually whatever is most important and a priority to you is your idol.  An idol is what gives you the will to live as you do.  They can be a person like a celebrity, or a thing such as money.    A society can have idols that people must obey and serve or face consequences.  Through public pressure and threats they force compliance and obedience to their idols.  Yesterday was America’s 250th anniversary.   Where are we today?  We have bowed down our idols.  Will you bow down to those Idols?  

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biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
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