Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
White People Telling White People Not To Have Kids And The Correct Reply
40 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published a month ago |
Donate

White betacuck males want to lecture me on what is good for the planet and what is not. They want to tell me that I should not have kids and that I must not be allowed to have them because somehow children produce 58 tons of carbon dioxide in their lives.


That's a good thing because trees and plants need carbon dioxide to live and the less carbon we put in the atmosphere the more trees are going to hollow out and suffocate. I highly recommend every white person out there have as many kids as they possibly can because white people are at risk of Disappearing because they are so stupid!


DONATE TO FREEDOM TODAY!

www.KevinJJohnston.ca


Follow Me On SOCIAL MEDIA


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjoh...

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston

FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston

PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston

FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston

Keywords
extinctionrebellionbetaincelkevinjjohnstonbetacuckbetamalealphamale

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket