White People Telling White People Not To Have Kids And The Correct Reply

White betacuck males want to lecture me on what is good for the planet and what is not. They want to tell me that I should not have kids and that I must not be allowed to have them because somehow children produce 58 tons of carbon dioxide in their lives.
That's a good thing because trees and plants need carbon dioxide to live and the less carbon we put in the atmosphere the more trees are going to hollow out and suffocate. I highly recommend every white person out there have as many kids as they possibly can because white people are at risk of Disappearing because they are so stupid!
DONATE TO FREEDOM TODAY!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Follow Me On SOCIAL MEDIA
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston
LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjoh...
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.