White People Telling White People Not To Have Kids And The Correct Reply

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White betacuck males want to lecture me on what is good for the planet and what is not. They want to tell me that I should not have kids and that I must not be allowed to have them because somehow children produce 58 tons of carbon dioxide in their lives.
That's a good thing because trees and plants need carbon dioxide to live and the less carbon we put in the atmosphere the more trees are going to hollow out and suffocate. I highly recommend every white person out there have as many kids as they possibly can because white people are at risk of Disappearing because they are so stupid!
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