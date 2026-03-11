Larry C. Johnson & Col. Larry Wilkerson: A Ground War w/ Iran Imminent? Iran Ready to OBLITERATE it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A heated discussion examines rumors of divisions in Washington over a possible U.S. ground war with Iran. Analysts react to Iran’s foreign minister saying the country is prepared for any invasion and argue that sending troops would be disastrous. The conversation explores military realities, including troop shortages, mobilization limits, and logistical challenges. It also questions claims about air superiority, weapons stockpiles, and battlefield success, suggesting propaganda and misinformation may be shaping the narrative while the risk of escalation continues to grow.
Mirrored - Dialogue Works
-----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!