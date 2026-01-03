BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
When Did The #Crypto Bear Market Begin? ⚠️ Going Over #XRP and the ISO Coins! ✅
🔍 Is the crypto market actually in a bear market, or is the bull market still in play? Or could there be another possibility entirely—one that almost no one is talking about?


In this video, I challenge the mainstream narrative surrounding the Bitcoin four-year cycle and traditional crypto market analysis. What if the reason this cycle feels so different is because the vast majority of chartists and technical analysts are analyzing crypto from the wrong perspective altogether? If that’s the case, it would explain why so many crypto price predictions have failed, and why recent price action across the market appears so confusing and contradictory.


Today, I break down Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), and the ISO 20022-compliant cryptocurrencies, using a different analytical framework to show what I believe is really happening beneath the surface. By examining market structure, Elliott Wave theory, liquidity dynamics, and long-term cycle behavior, I outline a compelling alternative thesis for where the crypto market may actually be headed.


If you’re tired of recycled narratives, failed predictions, and surface-level technical analysis—and you want a deeper, more accurate understanding of crypto market cycles, trends, and price action—this video is for you.


👉 Topics covered include:

- Is crypto in a bear market or bull market?

- Why the Bitcoin four-year cycle may be different this time.

- BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, HBAR, ALGO, ADA, IOTA, XDC, XLM.

- ISO 20022 crypto market structure

- Elliott Wave and liquidity-based analysis



✅ Join my Private Community on my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Time to Pay the Piper” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#xrp #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

